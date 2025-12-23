Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 2:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 2:18 PM IST

    ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഫോ​ർ​ച്യൂ​ണ​ർ ക്ല​ബ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഫോ​ർ​ച്യൂ​ണ​ർ ക്ല​ബ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഫോ​ർ​ച്യൂ​ണ​ർ ക്ല​ബ്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഫോ​ർ​ച്യൂ​ണ​ർ ക്ല​ബ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ വൈ​വി​ധ്യം കൊ​ണ്ടും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത കൊ​ണ്ടും ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യി. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ കാ​മ്പ​യ്‌​നു​ക​ളു​മാ​യാ​ണ് ക്ല​ബ് രം​ഗ​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. . കൂ​ടാ​തെ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും ക്ല​ബി​ന് സാ​ധി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsBahrain Newscleaning campaignLatest News
    News Summary - Bahrain Fortuner Club conducts cleanliness campaign
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X