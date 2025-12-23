Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
23 Dec 2025 2:18 PM IST
23 Dec 2025 2:18 PM IST
ശുചീകരണ കാമ്പയിൻ നടത്തി ബഹ്റൈൻ ഫോർച്യൂണർ ക്ലബ്text_fields
News Summary - Bahrain Fortuner Club conducts cleanliness campaign
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ ഫോർച്യൂണർ ക്ലബ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ദേശീയ ദിനാഘോഷ പരിപാടികൾ വൈവിധ്യം കൊണ്ടും സാമൂഹിക പ്രതിബദ്ധത കൊണ്ടും ശ്രദ്ധേയമായി. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ദേശീയ ദിനാഘോഷത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് വിനോദസഞ്ചാരകേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ ശുചീകരണ കാമ്പയ്നുകളുമായാണ് ക്ലബ് രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്. . കൂടാതെ സൽമാനിയ മെഡിക്കൽ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കാനും ക്ലബിന് സാധിച്ചു.
