Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2025 11:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2025 11:11 AM IST

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ന​വ​കേ​ര​ള അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ന​വ​കേ​ര​ള അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ഹ്മ​ദാ​ബാ​ദ് വി​മാ​ന ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ന​വ​കേ​ര​ള അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. ഒ​രു​പാ​ട് സ്വ​പ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ളു​മാ​യി പ​റ​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ അ​കാ​ല നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​വ​കേ​ര​ള അ​ഗാ​ധ​മാ​യ ദുഃ​ഖം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    ജീ​വ​ൻ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രു​ക​യും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന് സു​ഖം പ്രാ​പി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ​യെ​ന്നും അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:condolencesBahrainnavakerala
    News Summary - Bahrain expresses condolences to Navakerala
