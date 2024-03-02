Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 2 March 2024 4:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 March 2024 4:37 AM GMT

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    binny george
    cancel
    camera_alt

     ബി​ന്നി ജോ​ർ​ജ്

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​വ​ധി​ക്ക് നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ക​മ്മാ​ട​ത്തെ വ​ട​ക്കേ​ത്തൊ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ ബി​ന്നി ജോ​ർ​ജ് (40) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​ശേ​ഷം ഇ​ട​വ​ക​പ്പ​ള്ളി​യി​ലെ പ​ണി ന​ട​ത്തി​പ്പു​കാ​ര​നാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രെ വെ​ച്ച് പ​ണി​യെ​ടു​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ പ​ള്ളി കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ട​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain Newsexpatriate death
    News Summary - bahrain Expatriate passed away at homeland
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X