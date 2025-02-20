Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 11:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 11:42 PM IST

    ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    death samuel
    എബ്രഹാം സാമുവൽ

    മനാമ: ദീർഘകാലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ പ്രവാസിയാ‍യിരുന്ന പത്തനംതിട്ട കുമ്പനാട് കാവുംകോട്ടേത്ത് എബ്രഹാം സാമുവൽ (ബഹ്റൈൻ രാജു-73) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    മനാമയിലെ അറേബ്യൻ പെയിന്‍റിങ് പ്രസ്സിൽ വർഷങ്ങളോളം ജോലി ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ മേരിക്കുട്ടി സാമുവേൽ സൽമാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലെ നഴ്സായിരുന്നു.

    മക്കൾ: റെനി സ്റ്റീഫൻ, ജെനി സാമുവൽ(ഇരുവരും ഓസ്ട്രേലിയ).

    TAGS:Bahrain expatriatePathanamthitta Newsobit news
    News Summary - Bahrain expatriate died
