ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 20 Feb 2025 11:42 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Feb 2025 11:42 PM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Bahrain expatriate died
മനാമ: ദീർഘകാലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന പത്തനംതിട്ട കുമ്പനാട് കാവുംകോട്ടേത്ത് എബ്രഹാം സാമുവൽ (ബഹ്റൈൻ രാജു-73) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
മനാമയിലെ അറേബ്യൻ പെയിന്റിങ് പ്രസ്സിൽ വർഷങ്ങളോളം ജോലി ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.
ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ മേരിക്കുട്ടി സാമുവേൽ സൽമാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലെ നഴ്സായിരുന്നു.
മക്കൾ: റെനി സ്റ്റീഫൻ, ജെനി സാമുവൽ(ഇരുവരും ഓസ്ട്രേലിയ).
