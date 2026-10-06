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ബഹ്റൈനിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഇവന്റ് മാനേജർ അജിത് നായരുടെ പിതാവ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Raghavan Nair Passes Away in Wayanad
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഇവന്റ് മാനേജർ അജിത് നായരുടെ പിതാവ് രാഘവൻ നായർ (76) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വയനാണ് കൽപ്പറ്റയാണ് സ്വദേശം. ഭാര്യ: ഭാരതി നേത്യാർ. മക്കൾ: അജിത് നായർ, സുജിത് നായർ. മരുമക്കൾ: സിന്ധു, തുഷാര. ചെറുമക്കൾ: നന്ദു, ഗോപു.
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