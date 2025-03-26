Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബഹ്റൈനിൽ ചെറിയ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2025 6:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2025 6:36 PM IST

    ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ചെറിയ പെരുന്നാൾ അവധി മൂന്ന് ദിവസം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ചെറിയ പെരുന്നാൾ അവധി മൂന്ന് ദിവസം
    cancel

    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ചെറിയ പെരുന്നാൾ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ പ്രിൻസ്​ സൽമാൻ ബിൻ ഹമദ്​ ആൽ ഖലീഫ. രാജ്യത്തെ മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾ, സർക്കാർ ഏജൻസികൾ, പൊതുസ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ എന്നിവർക്ക് പെരുന്നാൾ ദിനവും അതിന് ശേഷമുള്ള രണ്ട് ദിവസവും അവധിയായിരിക്കും.

    എന്നാൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച, പെരുന്നാളാവുകയാണെങ്കിൽ വാരാന്ത്യ അവധികളായ വെള്ളി, ശനി കൂടി ഉൾപ്പെടെ അഞ്ച് ദിവസം അവധിയാഘോഷിക്കാൻ സാധിക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:eid holidayBahrain News
    News Summary - bahrain eid holiday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X