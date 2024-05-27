Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ- ഡ​ൽ​ഹി എ​യ​ർ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2024 7:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2024 7:08 AM GMT

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ- ഡ​ൽ​ഹി എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇന്നും നാളെയുമുള്ള സർവീസുകളാണ് റദ്ദാക്കിയത്
    Air India Express flight
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: തി​ങ്ക​ൾ, ചൊ​വ്വ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ (27, 28 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ലെ) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ- ഡ​ൽ​ഹി എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി. ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളും റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് റീ​സ​ണു​ക​ളാ​ണ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​യാ​ഴ്ച​യും ഡ​ൽ​ഹി സ​ർ​വി​സ് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷ​വും റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്ക​ലു​ക​ൾ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​ത് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രെ ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​യി​ലാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:air indiaexpresscancell flytes
    News Summary - Bahrain-Delhi Air India Express services canceled
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick