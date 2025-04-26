Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 April 2025 12:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 April 2025 12:32 PM IST

    മേയ് ദിനം; വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ

    സ​ർ​ക്കു​ല​ർ പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി
    മേയ് ദിനം; വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ
    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് മേ​യ് ഒ​ന്ന് വ്യാ​ഴം പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ. മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ൾ, പൊ​തു​സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ അ​ന്നേ ദി​വ​സം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത​ല്ല.

    കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ്​ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട സ​ർ​ക്കു​ല​ർ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:public holidaymay day
