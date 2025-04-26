Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
26 April 2025
26 April 2025
മേയ് ദിനം; വ്യാഴാഴ്ച അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ബഹ്റൈൻtext_fields
News Summary - Bahrain declares Thursday a holiday for May Day
മനാമ: അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര തൊഴിലാളി ദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് മേയ് ഒന്ന് വ്യാഴം പൊതു അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ബഹ്റൈൻ. മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾ, സർക്കാർ വകുപ്പുകൾ, പൊതുസ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ അന്നേ ദിവസം പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നതല്ല.
കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ പ്രിൻസ് സൽമാൻ ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽ ഖലീഫയാണ് അവധിയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട സർക്കുലർ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം പുറത്തിറക്കിയത്.
