Posted On 30 May 2025 10:11 AM IST
Updated On 30 May 2025 10:11 AM IST
ബലിപെരുന്നാൾ പൊതു അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ബഹ്റൈൻ
News Summary - Bahrain declares general holiday on Eid al-Adha
മനാമ: ബലിപെരുന്നാളിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നാല് ദിവസത്തെ പൊതു അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ പ്രിൻസ് സൽമാൻ ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽ ഖലീഫ.ജൂൺ അഞ്ച് മുതൽ എട്ടുവരെ നാല് ദിവസത്തേക്കാണ് അവധി. രാജ്യത്തെ മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾക്കും പൊതുസ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അറഫാ ദിനത്തിലും ഈദുൽ അദ്ഹയുടെ ദിവസങ്ങളിലും അവധിയായിരിക്കും.വാരാന്ത്യ അവധികളായ വെള്ളി, ശനി എന്നിവക്ക് പകരമായി ഒമ്പത്, 10 (തിങ്കൾ, ചൊവ്വ) ദിവസങ്ങളിലും അവധി ലഭിക്കും.
