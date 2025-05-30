Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2025 10:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2025 10:11 AM IST

    ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നാ​ല് ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ്​ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ.ജൂ​ൺ അ​ഞ്ച് മു​ത​ൽ എ​ട്ടു​വ​രെ നാ​ല് ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും പൊ​തു​സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​റ​ഫാ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ലും ഈ​ദു​ൽ അ​ദ്ഹ​യു​ടെ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ അ​വ​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ വെ​ള്ളി, ശനി എ​ന്നി​വ​ക്ക് പ​ക​ര​മാ​യി ഒ​മ്പ​ത്, 10 (തി​ങ്ക​ൾ, ചൊ​വ്വ) ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും അ​വ​ധി ല​ഭി​ക്കും.

