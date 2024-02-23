Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2024 6:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2024 6:28 AM GMT

    കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി​ക​ളി​ൽ ത​ണു​ത്ത അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം, പ​ക​ൽ തെ​ളി​യും

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ ഇ​നി​യു​ള്ള രാ​ത്രി​കാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ത​ണു​പ്പും പ​ക​ൽ തെ​ളി​ഞ്ഞ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​വു​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​വ​ച​നം. താ​പ​നി​ല പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി 25 ഡി​ഗ്രി സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സ് വ​രെ​യും കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് 15 ഡി​ഗ്രി സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സ് വ​രെ​യു​മാ​കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​പ്ഡേ​റ്റു​ക​ളും ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്‍റെ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്‍റെ വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റാ​യ www.bahrainweather.gov.bh സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:WeatherBahrain Climate
