Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    1 March 2024 4:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 March 2024 4:42 AM GMT

    മ​നാ​മ അ​റ​ബ്​ മീ​ഡി​യ ത​ല​സ്ഥാ​നം: ലോ​ഗോ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്​​തു

    മ​നാ​മ അ​റ​ബ്​ മീ​ഡി​യ ത​ല​സ്ഥാ​നം: ലോ​ഗോ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്​​തു
    മ​നാ​മ: 2024ലെ ​അ​റ​ബ്​ മീ​ഡി​യ ത​ല​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യി മ​നാ​മ​യെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​തി​ന്‍റെ ​അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ഇ​തി​ന്‍റെ ലോ​ഗോ ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ർ​മേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​റം​സാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല അ​ന്നു​ഐ​മി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്​​തു. മീ​ഡി​യ രം​ഗ​ത്ത്​ അ​റ​ബ്​ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നു​ള്ള സ്ഥാ​നം അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന ഒ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ പ്ര​സ്​​തു​ത പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം. മീ​ഡി​യ രം​ഗ​ത്ത്​ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ശ​ക്​​ത​മാ​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ഈ ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്​ ക​രു​ത്ത്​ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു.

