Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_right...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 6:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 6:09 AM GMT

    സ്വി​റ്റ്​​സ​ർ​ലാ​ൻ​ഡി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ​മാ​ധാ​ന ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​യാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്വി​റ്റ്​​സ​ർ​ലാ​ൻ​ഡി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ​മാ​ധാ​ന ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​യാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ​മാ​ധാ​ന ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ നിന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: സ്വി​റ്റ്​​സ​ർ​ലാ​ൻ​ഡി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ​മാ​ധാ​ന ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​യാ​യി. വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല​ത്തീ​ഫ്​ ബി​ൻ റാ​ശി​ദ്​ അ​ൽ സ​യാ​നി, ജ​നീ​വ​യി​ലെ യു.​എ​ൻ സ്ഥി​രം ​പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല​ത്തീ​ഫ്​ എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ്​​ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രും യു.​എ​ൻ അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള വി​വി​ധ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും ഇ​തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Peace SummitSwitzerland
    News Summary - Bahrain at the Peace Summit organized in Switzerland became a partner
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick