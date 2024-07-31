Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    31 July 2024 7:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2024 7:01 AM GMT

    ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നി​യ​മ​ന രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു

    Bahrain Ambassador
    മ​നാ​മ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ പു​തു​താ​യി നി​യ​മി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ അ​ലി അ​ൽ ഗ​ത​മി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി സു​ൽ​താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ സ​അ​ദ്​ അ​ൽ മ​രീ​ഖി നി​യ​മ​ന രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നും ഖ​ത്ത​റും ത​മ്മി​ൽ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ബ​ന്ധ​വും വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​വും ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തു​ക​യും വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ പു​തി​യ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ​ക്ക്​ സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക​​​ട്ടെ​യെ​ന്ന്​ മ​ന്ത്രി ആ​ശം​സി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain AmbassadorBahrain NewsQatar
    Bahrain Ambassador in Qatar Documents received
