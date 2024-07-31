Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 31 July 2024 7:01 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 July 2024 7:01 AM GMT
ഖത്തറിലെ ബഹ്റൈൻ അംബാസഡറിൽനിന്ന് നിയമന രേഖകൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Bahrain Ambassador in Qatar Documents received
മനാമ: ഖത്തറിലേക്ക് പുതുതായി നിയമിക്കപ്പെട്ട ബഹ്റൈൻ അംബാസഡർ മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ അലി അൽ ഗതമിൽനിന്ന് ഖത്തർ വിദേശകാര്യ സഹമന്ത്രി സുൽതാൻ ബിൻ സഅദ് അൽ മരീഖി നിയമന രേഖകൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.
ബഹ്റൈനും ഖത്തറും തമ്മിൽ നിലനിൽക്കുന്ന ബന്ധവും വിവിധ മേഖലകളിലെ സഹകരണവും ശക്തമായി തുടരുന്നതായി വിലയിരുത്തുകയും വിവിധ മേഖലകളിൽ സഹകരണം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്താനുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിലേർപ്പെടാൻ പുതിയ അംബാസഡർക്ക് സാധ്യമാകട്ടെയെന്ന് മന്ത്രി ആശംസിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story