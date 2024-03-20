Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    20 March 2024 7:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    20 March 2024 7:40 AM GMT

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ക​മ്പ​നി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ ബോ​ക്‌​സു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ക​മ്പ​നി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ ബോ​ക്‌​സു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ (ബി.​ഐ.​എ) ഓ​പ​റേ​റ്റ​റും മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ബോ​ഡി​യു​മാ​യ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ക​മ്പ​നി (ബി.​എ.​സി) ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ ബോ​ക്‌​സു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ന് തു​ട​ക്ക​മി​ട്ടു.

    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ന്റെ ചൈ​ത​ന്യം ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളാ​ൻ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ബി.​എ.​സി​യു​ടെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ ബോ​ക്‌​സു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ക​മ്പ​നി, ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ ഗ്രൂ​പ് (ജി.​എ​ഫ്.​ജി), ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ (ജി.​എ​ഫ്) എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ ബോ​ക്സു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    manama.ifthar box
    Bahrain Airport Company distributes Iftar boxes
