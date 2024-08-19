Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightവി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2024 4:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2024 4:54 AM GMT

    വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    campaign
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കമ്യൂണിറ്റി പൊലീസ് ബോധവത്കരണ കാമ്പയിനിൽനിന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് ക​മ്മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി. പൊ​തു സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യും നി​യ​മ​പാ​ല​ന​വും ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന ബ്രോ​ഷ​റു​ക​ൾ താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​ർ​ക്കും വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsAwareness Campaign
    News Summary - Awareness campaign at tourist centers
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick