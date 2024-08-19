Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Aug 2024 4:54 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 Aug 2024 4:54 AM GMT
വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ ബോധവത്കരണ കാമ്പയിൻtext_fields
News Summary - Awareness campaign at tourist centers
മനാമ: മുഹറഖ് ഗവർണറേറ്റ് കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റി പൊലീസ് ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ വിവിധ വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ ബോധവത്കരണ കാമ്പയിൻ നടത്തി. പൊതു സുരക്ഷയും നിയമപാലനവും ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനായി വ്യത്യസ്ത വിഷയങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള വിവരങ്ങൾ ഉൾക്കൊള്ളുന്ന ബ്രോഷറുകൾ താമസക്കാർക്കും സന്ദർശകർക്കും വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
