    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2025 11:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2025 11:14 AM IST

    യാ​ച​ന​ക്കെ​തി​രെ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ

    പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക്കി​ടെ

    മ​നാ​മ: റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ യാ​ച​ന​ക്കെ​തി​രെ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ. യാ​ച​ന മ​റ​യാ​ക്കി മോ​ഷ​ണം, പീ​ഡ​നം, ചൂ​ഷ​ണം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഒ​രു​പാ​ട് തെ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി‍യാ​ണ് മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് യാ​ച​ന നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ അ​ത്ത​ര​ക്കാ​ർ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ദ​യ പി​ൻ​പ​റ്റാ​ൻ രം​ഗ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങാ​റു​ണ്ട്. വ്യാ​ജ ക​ഥ​ക​ൾ നെ​യ്തും മ​റ്റും ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ ക​ബ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച​താ​യും ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​താ​യും ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsbeggingBahrain News
    News Summary - authorities ensure strict checking over begging
