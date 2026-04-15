ലഹരി കടത്താൻ ശ്രമം: ഏഷ്യക്കാരന് അഞ്ച് വർഷം തടവും നാടുകടത്തലും

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Posted Ondate_range 15 April 2026 11:37 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 April 2026 11:37 AM IST
ലഹരി കടത്താൻ ശ്രമം: ഏഷ്യക്കാരന് അഞ്ച് വർഷം തടവും നാടുകടത്തലുംtext_fields
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News Summary - Attempted drug trafficking: Asian man sentenced to five years in prison and deportation
മനാമ: കായിക ഉപകരണങ്ങൾക്കുള്ളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ചു ബഹ്റൈനിലേക്ക് മാരക ലഹരിമരുന്നായ മെത്താംഫെറ്റാമൈൻ കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 30 വയസ്സുകാരനായ ഏഷ്യൻ സ്വദേശിക്ക് ഹൈ ക്രിമിനൽ കോടതി ശിക്ഷ വിധിച്ചു. അഞ്ച് വർഷം തടവും 3,000 ദിനാർ പിഴയുമാണ് കോടതി വിധിച്ചത്. ശിക്ഷാ കാലാവധി പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം പ്രതിയെ രാജ്യത്ത് നിന്ന് നാടുകടത്താനും കോടതി ഉത്തരവിട്ടു.
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