Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 8:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 8:05 AM GMT

    അ​സ്ക​റി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വ​നി​ത​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    dead body
    മ​നാ​മ: അ​സ്ക​ർ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ഒ​രു ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വ​നി​ത​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ഇ​വ​രോ​ടൊ​പ്പം അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട മ​റ്റൊ​രാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. തു​ട​ർ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

