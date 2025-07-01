Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 1 July 2025 8:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 July 2025 8:59 AM IST

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ ആ​ശൂ​റ അ​വ​ധി ജൂ​ലൈ 5 മു​ത​ൽ 7 വ​രെ

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ ആ​ശൂ​റ അ​വ​ധി ജൂ​ലൈ 5 മു​ത​ൽ 7 വ​രെ
    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ഹ​ർ​റം മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​ശൂ​റ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ്​ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ. ജൂ​ലൈ 5 മു​ത​ൽ 7 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി. മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ൾ, പൊ​തു ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ജൂ​ലൈ അ​ഞ്ച് ശ​നി, ആ​റ് ഞാ​യ​ർ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​വ​ധി‍യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ അ​വ​ധി​യി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ലാ​ണ് ഏ​ഴ് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച അ​ധി​ക അ​വ​ധി ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:HolidayBahrain NewsAshura:gulfnewsmalayalam
