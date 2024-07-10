Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    10 July 2024 6:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    10 July 2024 6:41 AM GMT

    ആ​ശൂ​റ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    ashura holiday
    മ​നാ​മ: കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ് സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ആ​ശൂ​റ അ​വ​ധി സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് സ​ർ​ക്കു​ല​ർ പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് ജൂ​ലൈ 16, 17 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും പൊ​തു​സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:HolidayBahrain NewsAshura
