Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 9:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 9:29 AM IST

    ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്റെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ ര​ജ​ത​ജൂ​ബി​ലി: സ്റ്റാ​മ്പ് പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി

    stamp
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും രാ​ജാ​വ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​യു​ടെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ 25ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത, ടെ​ലി​ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പോ​സ്റ്റ് സ്‌​മ​ര​ണി​ക സ്റ്റാ​മ്പു​ക​ളു​ടെ ശേ​ഖ​രം പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി.

    സ്റ്റാ​മ്പു​ക​ൾ എ​ല്ലാ ത​പാ​ൽ ശാ​ഖ​ക​ളി​ലും ത​പാ​ൽ മ്യൂ​സി​യ​ത്തി​ലും ല​ഭി​ക്കും. അ​ഞ്ച് സ്റ്റാ​മ്പു​കൾ അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ഷീ​റ്റി​ന് അ​ഞ്ച് ദീ​നാ​ർ നി​ര​ക്കി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഫസ്റ്റ്ഡേ എ​ൻ​വ​ല​പ്പ് 1.5 ദീ​നാ​റി​നും ല​ഭി​ക്കും.

    News Summary - Ascension Silver Jubilee of king Hamad: Stamp Released
