Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 1:35 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 1:35 PM IST

    പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ ത​ർ​ക്കം: അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ത​ട​വു​ശി​ക്ഷ

    മ​നാ​മ: താ​മ​സ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് മു​ൻ​വ​ശം വാ​ഹ​നം പാ​ർ​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ത​ർ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ലേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ഒ​രു മാ​സ​ത്തെ ത​ട​വു​ശി​ക്ഷ. ചെ​റി​യ വാ​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ത​ർ​ക്കം ഒ​ടു​ക്കം ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് നീ​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    സ്വ​ന്തം വീ​ടി​ന് പു​റ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന ഇ​ര​ക​ളാ​യ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ര​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സം​ഘം ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച​താ​യാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി. പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ 100 ദീ​നാ​ർ പി​ഴ​യോ​ടൊ​പ്പ​മാ​ണ് ഒ​രു​മാ​സ​ത്തെ ത​ട​വി​ന് വി​ധി​ച്ച​ത്.

