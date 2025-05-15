Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 15 May 2025 9:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 May 2025 9:23 AM IST

    അ​ര​ങ്ങ് 2k25 ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫി​നാ​ലെ മേ​യ് 30ന്

    arangu grand finale
    cancel

    ​മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​തി​ഭ റി​ഫ മേ​ഖ​ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ നാ​ല് മാ​സ​ക്കാ​ല​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്നു വ​രു​ന്ന അ​ര​ങ്ങ് 2k25 എ​ന്ന ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക സാ​ഹി​ത്യ ര​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫി​നാ​ലെ മേ​യ് 30 വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദി​ലെ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ ക്ല​ബ്‌ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത സം​ഗീ​ത സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​നും ഗാ​യ​ക​നു​മാ​യ ജാ​സി ഗി​ഫ്റ്റ് ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ്യൂ​സി​ക്ക​ൽ നൈ​റ്റ്‌ പ്ര​സ്തു​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ മു​ഖ്യ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ണ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. കൂ​ടാ​തെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്‌.

