Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 May 2025 9:23 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 May 2025 9:23 AM IST
അരങ്ങ് 2k25 ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഫിനാലെ മേയ് 30ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Arang 2k25 Grand Finale will be held on May 30th
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രതിഭ റിഫ മേഖല കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ നാല് മാസക്കാലമായി നടന്നു വരുന്ന അരങ്ങ് 2k25 എന്ന കലാകായിക സാഹിത്യ രചന മത്സരങ്ങളുടെ ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഫിനാലെ മേയ് 30 വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം അഞ്ചിന് സൽമാബാദിലെ ഗൾഫ് എയർ ക്ലബ് ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടക്കും.പ്രശസ്ത സംഗീത സംവിധായകനും ഗായകനുമായ ജാസി ഗിഫ്റ്റ് നയിക്കുന്ന മ്യൂസിക്കൽ നൈറ്റ് പ്രസ്തുത പരിപാടിയുടെ മുഖ്യ ആകർഷണമായിരിക്കും. കൂടാതെ വിവിധ കലാ പരിപാടികളും ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. പ്രവേശനം സൗജന്യമാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story