    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 1:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 1:02 PM IST

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ടീ​മി​ന്‍റെ വി​ജ​യം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച് റോ​യ​ൽ വാ​രി​യേ​ഴ്സ് ടീം

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ടീ​മി​ന്‍റെ വി​ജ​യം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച് റോ​യ​ൽ വാ​രി​യേ​ഴ്സ് ടീം
    ​മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ടീ​മി​ന്‍റെ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക​പ്പ് വി​ജ​യം മ​ധു​രം ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ വാ​രി​യേ​ഴ്സ് ടീം. ​ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തു​വെ​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​യാ​ത്രി​ക​ർ​ക്കും വ​ഴി​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും ക​ട​ക​ളി​ലും മ​ധു​രം ന​ൽ​കി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടീ​മി​ന്‍റെ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക​പ്പ് വി​ജ​യം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ വാ​രി​യേ​ഴ്സ് ടീ​മി​ന്‍റെ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​രും ടീം ​മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​രും കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Arabian Gulf CupBahrain national teamRoyal Warriors Team
