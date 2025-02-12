Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 Feb 2025 11:40 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Feb 2025 11:40 AM IST
സംഗീത പരിപാടിക്ക് വ്യാജ ടിക്കറ്റ് വിറ്റ അറബ് വംശജനായ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Arab youth arrested for selling fake tickets to music event
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നടക്കുന്ന സംഗീത പരിപാടികൾക്ക് വ്യാജ ടിക്കറ്റ് വിറ്റ അറബ് വംശജനായ യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ. രാജ്യത്തിന് പുറത്തുപോയ പ്രതിയെ ഇന്റർപോളിന്റെ സഹായത്തോടെ ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫ് ആന്റി-കറപ്ഷൻ ആൻഡ് ഇക്കണോമിക് ആൻഡ് ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് സെക്യൂരിറ്റിയുടെ ആന്റി-സൈബർ ക്രൈംസ് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റാണ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. പ്രതിക്കെതിരായ നിയമനടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ ആരംഭിച്ചതായും ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് അറിയിച്ചു. ജയിൽ ശിക്ഷക്കുശേഷം പ്രതിയെ നാടുകടത്തുകയും ചെയ്യും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story