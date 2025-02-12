Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 11:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 11:40 AM IST

    സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് വ്യാ​ജ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് വി​റ്റ അ​റ​ബ് വം​ശ​ജ​നാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് വ്യാ​ജ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് വി​റ്റ അ​റ​ബ് വം​ശ​ജ​നാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ പ്ര​തി

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വ്യാ​ജ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് വി​റ്റ അ​റ​ബ് വം​ശ​ജ​നാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന് പു​റ​ത്തു​പോ​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​പോ​ളി​ന്‍റെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫ് ആ​ന്റി-​ക​റ​പ്ഷ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ക്ക​ണോ​മി​ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ന്റി-​സൈ​ബ​ർ ക്രൈം​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ‍യും ഡ‍യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ജ​യി​ൽ ശി​ക്ഷ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം പ്ര​തി​യെ നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsMusic EventbaharineFake Tickets
    News Summary - Arab youth arrested for selling fake tickets to music event
