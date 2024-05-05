Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ​യി​ലെ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 5 May 2024 3:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 May 2024 3:36 AM GMT

    ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ​യി​ലെ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ച്ചു താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രെ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    Apartment fire in Gudaibiya
    cancel
    camera_alt

    തീയണക്കുന്ന അഗ്നിരക്ഷാ സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ​യി​ലെ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തി​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി അ​ണ​ച്ചു. റെ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നി​​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. മു​ൻ​ക​രു​ത​ലി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വ​യ​റി​ങ്ങി​ലെ ത​ക​രാ​റാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​ഥ​മ നി​ഗ​മ​നം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain Newsfire
    News Summary - Apartment fire in Gudaibiya
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X