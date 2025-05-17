Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightസി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്താം തരം...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2025 12:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2025 12:04 PM IST

    സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്താം തരം പരീക്ഷ; ഇ​ബ്ൻ അ​ൽ ഹൈ​തം സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ 140 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ജ​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്താം തരം പരീക്ഷ; ഇ​ബ്ൻ അ​ൽ ഹൈ​തം സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ 140 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ജ​യം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ​ന അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ്, മാ​ള​വി​ക കു​ണ്ടി​ലെ വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ, മ​റി​യ ഖ​ലീ​ദ് സ​യ്യി​ദ, നി​ദ നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്ടെ​ൽ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ബ്ൻ അ​ൽ ഹൈ​തം ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്.​ഇ പ​ത്താം ക്ലാ​സ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യെ​ഴു​തി​യ 140 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ജ​യം. 100 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ​തി​ലൂ​ടെ സ്കൂ​ളി​ന് അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​മാ​യി മാ​റി​യി​രി​ക്ക​യാ​ണ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ. സ​ന അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് 97.20 ശ​ത​മാ​നം നേ​ടി സ്കൂ​ൾ ടോ​പ്പ​റാ​യി, മാ​ള​വി​ക കു​ണ്ടി​ലെ വ​ള​പ്പി​ലും മ​റി​യ ഖ​ലീ​ദ് സ​യ്യി​ദ​യും 94.60 ശ​ത​മാ​നം നേ​ടി ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും നി​ദ നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്ടെ​ൽ 93.60 ശ​ത​മാ​നം നേ​ടി മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsCBSE ResultBahrain NewsIbn Al Haitham Islamic School
    News Summary - All 140 students from Ibn Al Haitham School won
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X