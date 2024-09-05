Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
5 Sep 2024
5 Sep 2024
അൽഫുർഖാൻ മദ്റസ നാളെ പുനരാരംഭിക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - Alfurqan Madrasah to resume on friday
മനാമ: വേനലവധി കഴിഞ്ഞ് അൽഫുർഖാൻ മദ്റസ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച പുനരാരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ മൂസ സുല്ലമി അറിയിച്ചു. ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് മീഡിയം കേരള സിലബസ് പ്രകാരം നടത്തുന്ന മദ്റസയിൽ കെ.ജി മുതൽ ഏഴാം തരം വരെ ക്ലാസുകളാണുള്ളത്. പുതിയ അഡ്മിഷൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ രക്ഷിതാക്കൾ കുട്ടികളുമായി മദ്റസയിലെത്തണം. വെള്ളി, ശനി ദിവസങ്ങളിലുള്ള മദ്റസയിലെത്താൻ വിവിധ ഏരിയകളിൽ നിന്ന് വാഹന സൗകര്യമുണ്ടാകും. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 3310 6589, 3393 9720, 3940 2504.
