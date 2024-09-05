Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഅ​ൽ​ഫു​ർ​ഖാ​ൻ മ​ദ്റ​സ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Sep 2024 6:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Sep 2024 6:20 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ​ഫു​ർ​ഖാ​ൻ മ​ദ്റ​സ നാ​ളെ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    madrasah
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: വേ​ന​ല​വ​ധി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ്‌ അ​ൽ​ഫു​ർ​ഖാ​ൻ മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ മൂ​സ സു​ല്ല​മി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ്‌ മീ​ഡി​യം കേ​ര​ള സി​ല​ബ​സ്‌ പ്ര​കാ​രം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന മ​ദ്റ​സ​യി​ൽ കെ.​ജി മു​ത​ൽ ഏ​ഴാം ത​രം വ​രെ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളാ​ണു​ള്ള​ത്. പു​തി​യ അ​ഡ്മി​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ​യി​ലെ​ത്ത​ണം. വെ​ള്ളി, ശ​നി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ള്ള മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ​യി​ലെ​ത്താ​ൻ വി​വി​ധ ഏ​രി​യ​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വാ​ഹ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്‌ ഫോ​ൺ: 3310 6589, 3393 9720, 3940 2504.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsAlfurqan Madrasah
    News Summary - Alfurqan Madrasah to resume on friday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick