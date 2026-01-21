ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Jan 2026 12:40 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Jan 2026 12:40 PM IST
ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Alappuzha native passes away in Bahrain
Listen to this Article
മനാമ: ആലപ്പുഴ ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ മുല്ലാശേരിൽ കനകമ്മ(69) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വിസിറ്റ് വിസയിൽ എത്തിയതായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ നാല് മാസത്തിലധികമായി സൽമാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
ഒപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ഭർത്താവ് കൊച്ചു കുട്ടൻപിളള നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങയിരുന്നു. മകൻ സചിൻ പിളെള കുടുംബ സമേതം ബഹ്റൈനിലുണ്ട്. മകൾ: സിമ്മി രാജീവ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുളള നടപടികൾ കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നു വരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story