Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    21 Jan 2026 12:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jan 2026 12:40 PM IST

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    ക​ന​ക​മ്മ

    മ​നാ​മ: ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ ചെ​ങ്ങ​ന്നൂ​ർ മു​ല്ലാ​ശേ​രി​ൽ ക​ന​ക​മ്മ(69) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ വി​സി​റ്റ് വി​സ​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ നാ​ല് മാ​സ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​ക​മാ​യി സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഒ​പ്പ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് കൊ​ച്ചു കു​ട്ട​ൻ​പി​ള​ള നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ക​ൻ സ​ചി​ൻ പി​​ളെ​ള കു​ടും​ബ സ​മേ​തം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലു​ണ്ട്. മ​ക​ൾ: സി​മ്മി രാ​ജീ​വ്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള​ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു വ​രു​ന്നു.

