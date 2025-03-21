ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 March 2025 4:26 PM IST
21 March 2025 4:26 PM IST
ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Alappuzha native passes away in Bahrain
മനാമ: ആലപ്പുഴ ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ പിരളശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിനി തങ്കമ്മ നൈനാൻ (90) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ഹിലാൽ കംപ്യൂട്ടേഴ്സ് ജനറൽ മാനേജർ ഹാർഡി കോശിയുടെ മാതാവാണ്.
മൃതശരീരം ഞായറാഴ്ച്ച 12ന് ബഹ്റൈൻ സെന്റ് മേരീസ് ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് പള്ളിയിലെ പ്രാർഥനക്കു ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. സംസ്കാരം മാർച്ച് 25 ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുത്തൻകാവ് സെന്റ്. മേരീസ് ഓർത്തോഡോക്സ് കത്തീഡ്രലിൽ.
മക്കൾ: ലിസ്സി മാത്യു, ജോളി എബ്രഹാം, റെജി വർഗീസ്, ഹാർഡി കോശി. മരുമക്കൾ: പി.സി. മാത്യു, പി.വി. എബ്രഹാം, ഉമ്മൻ വർഗീസ്, ജിനു ഹാർഡി.
