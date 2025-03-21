Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 March 2025 4:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 March 2025 4:26 PM IST

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Thankamma Nainan
    cancel

    മനാമ: ആലപ്പുഴ ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ പിരളശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിനി തങ്കമ്മ നൈനാൻ (90) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ഹിലാൽ കംപ്യൂട്ടേഴ്സ് ജനറൽ മാനേജർ ഹാർഡി കോശിയുടെ മാതാവാണ്.

    മൃതശരീരം ഞായറാഴ്ച്ച 12ന് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ സെന്‍റ് മേരീസ് ഓർത്തഡോക്സ്‌ പള്ളിയിലെ പ്രാർഥനക്കു ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. സംസ്കാരം മാർച്ച് 25 ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുത്തൻകാവ് സെന്‍റ്. മേരീസ് ഓർത്തോഡോക്സ് കത്തീഡ്രലിൽ.

    മക്കൾ: ലിസ്സി മാത്യു, ജോളി എബ്രഹാം, റെജി വർഗീസ്, ഹാർഡി കോശി. മരുമക്കൾ: പി.സി. മാത്യു, പി.വി. എബ്രഹാം, ഉമ്മൻ വർഗീസ്, ജിനു ഹാർഡി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:alappuzha nativeObituary News
    News Summary - Alappuzha native passes away in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X