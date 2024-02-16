Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    അ​ൽ നൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ ദേ​ശീ​യ ആ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ചാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    അ​ൽ നൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ലെ ദേ​ശീ​യ ആ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ചാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ ദി​നാഘോ​ഷത്തിൽ നിന്ന്
    അ​ൽ നൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ലെ ദേ​ശീ​യ ആ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ചാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ ദി​നാഘോ​ഷത്തിൽ നിന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ നൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ ദേ​ശീ​യ ആ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ചാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ അ​വ​രു​ടെ സ്നേ​ഹ​വും രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തോ​ടു​ള്ള വി​ശ്വ​സ്ത​ത​യും അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത വേ​ഷ​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത​ക്ക് ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ അ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സ്കൂ​ൾ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഡോ. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മ​ഷൂ​ദ്, പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഹ​ക്കീം അ​ൽ ഷെ​യ​ർ, പ്ര​ധാ​നാ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ർ, കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ, അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

