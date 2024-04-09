Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    9 April 2024
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2024 4:41 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ മു​സ​ല്ല​യി​ലെ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ മു​സ​ല്ല ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ മ​ര​ത്ത​ടി​ക​ൾ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ന്​ തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    12 അ​ഗ്​​നി​ശ​മ​ന ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും 33 അ​ഗ്​​നി​ശ​മ​നാ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ ​അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

