Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    2 April 2025 1:10 PM IST
    2 April 2025 1:10 PM IST

    അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ -ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സ്സം യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ -ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സ്സം യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​സ് അ​വ​യ​ർ​ന​സ്സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സു​ന്നി ഔ​ഖാ​ഫി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റീ​സ് അ​വ​യ​ർ​ന​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സ​ൻ സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ക്ല​ബ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​രു​മാ​സ​ത്തെ വ്ര​താ​നു​ഷ്ഠാ​ന​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ നാം ​ആ​ർ​ജി​ച്ച സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​ത ഇ​നി വ​രും നാ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ കൈ​മോ​ശം വ​രാ​തെ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഓ​രോ വി​ശ്വാ​സി​യും പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞാ ബ​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഈ​ദ് സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം കൊ​ടു​ത്ത സ​യ്യി​ദ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹം​റാ​സ് അ​ൽ ഹി​ക​മി വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ളെ ഉ​ദ്ബോ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    X