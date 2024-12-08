Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 6:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 6:44 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ 13ന്

    അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ 13ന്
    ​മ​നാ​മ: സൂ​റ അ​ന്ന​ജ്മി​നെ ആ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ സെ​ന്റ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 13ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ ഹ​ദീ​സ് ലേ​ണി​ങ് സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ (ക്യു.​എ​ച്ച്.​എ​ൽ.​എ​സ്) സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ബി​ർ​ഷാ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഘ​നി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ ഹാ​ൾ ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ, അ​ൽ ഇ​ഹ്‌​സാ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഈ​സ ടൗ​ൺ, അ​ൽ ഹി​ദാ​യ മ​ദ്​​റ​സ ഹി​ദ്ദ് എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പൊ​തു പ​രീ​ക്ഷ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴു മു​ത​ൽ 8.30 വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. വി​ശ​ദ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 6708203, 35127418, 38767441 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsQuran Knowledge TestAl Mannai
    News Summary - Al Mannai Quran Knowledge Test on 13th
