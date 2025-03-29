Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 March 2025 10:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 March 2025 10:47 AM IST
അൽ മന്നാഇ സെന്റർ സ്വീകരണം നൽകിtext_fields
News Summary - Al Mannai Center received the award.
മനാമ: അൽ മന്നാഇ സെന്റർ കമ്യൂനിറ്റീസ് അവയർനെസ് സെന്റർ മലയാള വിഭാഗം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഈദ് സംഗമങ്ങളിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനായി ബഹ്റൈനിലെത്തിയ വസീം അഹമ്മദ് അൽ ഹികമിക്ക് അൽ മന്നാഇ സെന്റർ ഭാരവാഹികൾ ബഹ്റൈൻ അന്തർദേശീയ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി.
സെന്റർ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ടി.പി അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി എം.എം രിസാലുദ്ദീൻ, ചെയർമാൻ വി.പി അബ്ദു റസാഖ്, ഉമ്മുൽ ഹസ്സം യൂനിറ്റ് പ്രതിനിധി അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ എന്നിവർ സന്നിഹിതരായിരുന്നു.
