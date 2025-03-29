Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 29 March 2025 10:47 AM IST
    date_range 29 March 2025 10:47 AM IST

    അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ സെ​ന്റ​ർ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ സെ​ന്റ​ർ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി
    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ വ​സീം അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ഹി​ക​മി​യെ അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ക​മ്യൂ​നി​റ്റീ​സ്‌ അ​വ​യ​ർ​നെ​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​യി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ വ​സീം അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ഹി​ക​മി​ക്ക് അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി.

    സെ​ന്റ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ടി.​പി അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എം.​എം രി​സാ​ലു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ വി.​പി അ​ബ്ദു റ​സാ​ഖ്‌, ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സ്സം യൂ​നി​റ്റ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Bahran News
    News Summary - Al Mannai Center received the award.
