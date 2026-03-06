അൽ മന്നാഇ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്ന് രാത്രി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 March 2026 9:31 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 March 2026 9:31 AM IST
അൽ മന്നാഇ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്ന് രാത്രിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Al-Mannai blood donation camp tonight
മനാമ: അൽ മന്നാഇ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റിസ് അവാർനെസ്സ് സെന്റർ മലയാള വിഭാഗം നടത്തിവരുന്ന സാമൂഹ്യ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി നടത്തിവരുന്ന രക്ത ദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്ന് നടക്കുമെന്ന് സോഷ്യൽ വെൽഫേർ സെക്രട്ടറി ഹംസ കെ ഹമദ് അറിയിച്ചു. സൽമാനിയ മെഡിക്കൽ കോംപ്ലക്സ്മായി സഹകരിച്ചു നടത്തുന്ന ക്യാമ്പ് രാത്രി 8 മണിമുതൽ 11 മണിവരെ ആയിരിക്കുമെന്നും രക്തം നൽകാൻ തയ്യാറുള്ളവർ 3925 1830, 3362 5741 ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്നും അറിയിപ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story