Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 March 2026 9:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 March 2026 9:31 AM IST

    അൽ മന്നാഇ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്ന് രാത്രി

    മനാമ: അൽ മന്നാഇ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റിസ് അവാർനെസ്സ് സെന്റർ മലയാള വിഭാഗം നടത്തിവരുന്ന സാമൂഹ്യ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി നടത്തിവരുന്ന രക്ത ദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്ന് നടക്കുമെന്ന് സോഷ്യൽ വെൽഫേർ സെക്രട്ടറി ഹംസ കെ ഹമദ് അറിയിച്ചു. സൽമാനിയ മെഡിക്കൽ കോംപ്ലക്സ്മായി സഹകരിച്ചു നടത്തുന്ന ക്യാമ്പ് രാത്രി 8 മണിമുതൽ 11 മണിവരെ ആയിരിക്കുമെന്നും രക്തം നൽകാൻ തയ്യാറുള്ളവർ 3925 1830, 3362 5741 ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്നും അറിയിപ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampBahrain NewsAl-Mannai center
    News Summary - Al-Mannai blood donation camp tonight
