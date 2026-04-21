അൽ മന്നാഇ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് മേയ് ഒന്നിന്

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Posted Ondate_range 21 April 2026 4:20 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 April 2026 4:20 PM IST
അൽ മന്നാഇ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് മേയ് ഒന്നിന്text_fields
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News Summary - Al Mannai blood donation camp on May 1st
മനാമ: "ജനങ്ങളിൽ ഏറ്റവും ഉത്തമൻ മറ്റുള്ളവർക്ക് ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ ഉപകാരം ചെയ്യുന്നവനാണ്." എന്ന പ്രവാചക വചനം അന്വർത്ഥ മാക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി അൽ മന്നാഇ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റീസ് അവേർനെസ്സ് സെന്റർ എല്ലാ വർഷവും നടത്തിവരുന്ന രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഈ വരുന്ന മെയ് 1 വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച്ച സൽമാനിയ മെഡിക്കൽ കോംപ്ലക്സിൽ വെച്ച് നടക്കുമെന്ന് സോഷ്യൽ വെൽഫേർ സെക്രട്ടറി ഹംസ കെ. ഹമദ് അറിയിച്ചു. രാവിലെ 7:30 മുതൽ 12:30 വരെയാണ് ക്യാമ്പ്. അറിയിച്ചു. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 3925 1830, 3362 5741 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്.
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