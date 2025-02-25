Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2025 10:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2025 10:51 AM IST

    അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​യി അ​ഹ്‌​ല​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ഇ​ന്നു രാ​ത്രി

    Ramadan 2024
    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റീ​സ് അ​വ​യ​ർ​നെ​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ഇ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ക്കും. അ​ഹ്‌​ല​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി രാ​ത്രി 09.45ന് ​മ​നാ​മ ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ് സി​റ്റി​യി​ലു​ള്ള കെ-​സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ‘അ​ട​യാ​ള​ങ്ങ​ൾ ബാ​ക്കി​വെ​ച്ച​വ​ർ ന​മ്മോ​ട് പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്..’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ ആ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി സ​യ്യി​ദ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹം​റാ​സാ​ണ് പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ഏ​വ​രും കു​ടും​ബ​സ​മേ​തം പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക​സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsRamadan NewsAl Mannai Ahlan Ramadan Lectures
    News Summary - Al Mannai Ahlan Ramadan Lecture Tonight
