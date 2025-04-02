Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2025 1:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2025 1:50 PM IST

    അ​ൽ ഹി​ദാ​യ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    അ​ൽ ഹി​ദാ​യ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    അ​ൽ ഹി​ദാ​യ സെ​ന്റ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഈ​ദ്ഗാ​ഹ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സു​ന്നി ഔ​ഖാ​ഫി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൽ ഹി​ദാ​യ സെ​ന്റ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഹി​ദ്ദ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന് മു​ൻ​വ​ശ​മു​ള്ള ഇ​ന്റ​ർ മീ​ഡി​യ​റ്റ് ഗേ​ൾ​സ് ഹൈ​സ്കൂ​ൾ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​നി വ​രു​ന്ന 11മാ​സ​ക്കാ​ലം റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ജി​ച്ച സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​ത ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ പ്രാ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക​മാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​വ​രാ​ണ് ന​മ്മ​ളെ​ന്ന കാ​ര്യം ഓ​രോ വി​ശ്വാ​സി​യും ഓ​ർ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഈ​ദ് പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം കൊ​ടു​ത്തു സം​സാ​രി​ച്ച അ​ബ്ദു ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സ​ദ​സ്സി​നെ ഓ​ർ​മി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain News
