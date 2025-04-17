Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഅ​ൽ ഹി​ദാ​യ സെ​ന്റ​ർ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 April 2025 11:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 April 2025 11:36 AM IST

    അ​ൽ ഹി​ദാ​യ സെ​ന്റ​ർ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന സ​ദ​സ്സ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ൽ ഹി​ദാ​യ സെ​ന്റ​ർ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന സ​ദ​സ്സ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ൽഹി​ദാ​യ സെ​ന്റ​ർ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന സ​ദ​സ്സി​ൽ വ​സീം അ​ൽ ഹി​ക​മി പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: പ്ര​ബോ​ധ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ൽ ഹി​ദാ​യ സെ​ന്റ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഹി​ദ്ദ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന സ​ദ​സ്സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സ​യ്യി​ദ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹം​റാ​സ് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ സ​ദ​സ്സി​ൽ ‘ഈ ​ന​ന്മ​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ര​ണം’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ ആ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി വ​സീം അ​ൽ ഹി​ക​മി പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ലെ ദി​ന​രാ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നാം ​ആ​ർ​ജി​ച്ച ന​ന്മ​ക​ൾ വ​രു​ന്ന 11 മാ​സ​വും തു​ട​രാ​ൻ ഓ​രോ വി​ശ്വാ​സി​യും പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞ​ബ​ദ്ധ​രാ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സ​ദ​സ്സി​നെ ഓ​ർ​മി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ജ്മ​ൽ ത​റ​യി​ൽ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BahrainAl Hidayah Center
    News Summary - Al Hidaya Center Knowledge class
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X