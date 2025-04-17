Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 April 2025 11:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 April 2025 11:36 AM IST
അൽ ഹിദായ സെന്റർ വിജ്ഞാന സദസ്സ്text_fields
മനാമ: പ്രബോധന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി അൽ ഹിദായ സെന്റർ മലയാള വിഭാഗം ഹിദ്ദ് സെന്ററിൽ വിജ്ഞാന സദസ്സ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. സയ്യിദ് മുഹമ്മദ് ഹംറാസ് സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞ സദസ്സിൽ ‘ഈ നന്മകൾ തുടരണം’ എന്ന വിഷയത്തെ ആസ്പദമാക്കി വസീം അൽ ഹികമി പ്രഭാഷണം നിർവഹിച്ചു.
റമദാനിലെ ദിനരാത്രങ്ങളിൽ നാം ആർജിച്ച നന്മകൾ വരുന്ന 11 മാസവും തുടരാൻ ഓരോ വിശ്വാസിയും പ്രതിജ്ഞബദ്ധരാകണമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം സദസ്സിനെ ഓർമിപ്പിച്ചു. അജ്മൽ തറയിൽ നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു.
