    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2024 5:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2024 5:01 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ​ഫു​ർ​ഖാ​ൻ അ​ഹ്‌​ല​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നാ​ളെ

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ​ഫു​ർ​ഖാ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഹ്‌​ല​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നാ​ളെ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മ​നാ​മ ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ്‌ സി​റ്റി​ക്ക്‌ സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള കെ.​സി.​ടി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 7.30നാ​ണ്‌ പ​രി​പാ​ടി. നി​യാ​സ്‌ സ്വ​ലാ​ഹി മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. അ​ൽ​ഫു​ർ​ഖാ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ സൈ​ഫു​ല്ല ഖാ​സിം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും. സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്‌ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്‌: 39223848, 33939720 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്നും സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Ramadan speechAhlan ramadanBahrain News
    News Summary - Al furqan ahlan ramadan speech
