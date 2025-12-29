Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Dec 2025 11:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Dec 2025 11:38 AM IST

    അ​ൽ അ​രീ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ന്‍റെ പു​ന​ർ​നാ​മ​ക​ര​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി

    അ​ൽ അ​രീ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ന്‍റെ പു​ന​ർ​നാ​മ​ക​ര​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി
    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ അ​രീ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ന്‍റെ പു​ന​ർ​നാ​മ​ക​ര​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. രാ​ജാ​വ്​ ഹ​മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​യു​ടെ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്​ യു.​എ.​ഇ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ശൈ​ഖ്​ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ സാ​യി​ദി​ന്‍റെ നാ​മ​ധേ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്​ അ​ൽ അ​രീ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ഇ​നി മു​ത​ൽ അ​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ സാ​യി​ദ്​ നാ​ച​ർ റി​സ​ർ​വ്​ എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ പു​തി​യ പേ​ര്.അ​ൽ അ​രീ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ​പേ​ര്​ എ​ഴു​തി​യ ബോ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBahrain Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Al Areen Park's renaming completed
