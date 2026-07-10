അകം-നാടകക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്നു മുതൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 10 July 2026 9:39 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 July 2026 9:39 AM IST
അകം-നാടകക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്നു മുതൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Akam-Drama Camp starts today
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ കേരളീയ സമാജം - സ്കൂൾ ഓഫ് ഡ്രാമയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ അഭിനയം, സംഭാഷണം, ശരീരഭാഷ, ശബ്ദപരിശീലനം എന്നിവയിലൂടെ രംഗകലയെ ആഴത്തിൽ മനസ്സിലാക്കാൻ ഒരു സുവർണ്ണാവസരം ഒരുങ്ങുന്നു. പ്രശസ്ത നാടക പരിശീലകനായ ഉദയൻ കുണ്ടംകുഴി നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്ന 'അകം' എന്നു പേരിട്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ഈ നാടകക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്നു മുതൽ ആരംഭിക്കുകയാണ്. നാടകത്തെയും കലയെയും സ്നേഹിക്കുന്ന, ഈ വർക്ക്ഷോപ്പിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർ കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും ബന്ധപ്പെടുക.
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