Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഅകം-നാടകക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്നു...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 July 2026 9:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 July 2026 9:39 AM IST

    അകം-നാടകക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്നു മുതൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അകം-നാടകക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്നു മുതൽ
    cancel

    മനാമ: ബഹ്‌റൈൻ കേരളീയ സമാജം - സ്‌കൂൾ ഓഫ് ഡ്രാമയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ അഭിനയം, സംഭാഷണം, ശരീരഭാഷ, ശബ്ദപരിശീലനം എന്നിവയിലൂടെ രംഗകലയെ ആഴത്തിൽ മനസ്സിലാക്കാൻ ഒരു സുവർണ്ണാവസരം ഒരുങ്ങുന്നു. പ്രശസ്ത നാടക പരിശീലകനായ ഉദയൻ കുണ്ടംകുഴി നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്ന 'അകം' എന്നു പേരിട്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ഈ നാടകക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്നു മുതൽ ആരംഭിക്കുകയാണ്. നാടകത്തെയും കലയെയും സ്നേഹിക്കുന്ന, ഈ വർക്ക്‌ഷോപ്പിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർ കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും ബന്ധപ്പെടുക.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsBahrain NewsDrama Camp
    News Summary - Akam-Drama Camp starts today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X