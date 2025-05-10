Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    10 May 2025 2:13 PM IST
    10 May 2025 2:13 PM IST

    എയ്​ന ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ഡേ ​ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    എയ്​ന ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ഡേ ​ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു
    എയ്​ന ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ഡേ ​ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി വി​ഭാ​ഗം ന​ഴ്സു​മാ​രു​ടെ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘എയ്​ന’ ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ഡേ ​ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. മേ​യ് ആ​റ് ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഡി​ലൈ​റ്റ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ​യി​നം ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​പോ​കു​ന്ന ന​ഴ്സു​മാ​ർ​ക്ക്മെ​മ​ന്‍റോ​യും ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Bahrain News gulf news malayalam Nurses Day Celebration
    News Summary - Aina celebrated Nurses Day
