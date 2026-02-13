Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2026 11:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2026 11:11 AM IST

    അ​ഹ്‌​ല​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    അ​ഹ്‌​ല​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    മ​നാ​മ: റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ‘റ​മ​ദാ​നി​നെ വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​ക്കാം’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ അ​ഹ്‌​ല​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ശൈ​ഖ ഹെ​സ്സ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ രാ​ത്രി 7.30ന് ​ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യ ഹാ​രി​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ പ​റ​ളി, യൂ​സ​ഫ് അ​ലി സ്വ​ലാ​ഹി എ​ന്നീ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ർ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Ahlan Ramadan program organized
