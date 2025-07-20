Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2025 7:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2025 7:04 AM IST

    അ​ഫ്‍ല ഷെ​റി​നെ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു

    honoured students
    അ​ഫ്‍ല ഷെ​റി​നെ കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി മു​സ്‍ലിം വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: നീ​റ്റ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത​വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ അ​ഫ്‍ല ഷെ​റി​നെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി മു​സ്‍ലിം വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് രാ​മ​ത്ത് അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്, ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ് കെ.​വി, ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ റാ​ഫി കു​റു​ക്കു​ട്ടി, ശ​രീ​ഫ് കെ.​വി, ഹ​നീ​ഫ പു​ളി​ക്കൂ​ൽ, സ​ജീ​ർ കെ.​വി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്ക​ടു​ത്തു.

