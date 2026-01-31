Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 31 Jan 2026 7:50 AM IST
    date_range 31 Jan 2026 7:50 AM IST

    അഡ്വ. എ.പി.സ്മിജിക്ക് സ്വീകരണം നൽകി

    അഡ്വ. എ.പി. സ്മിജിക്ക് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ

    വെച്ച് സ്വീകരണം നൽകിയപ്പോൾ

    മനാമ: കെ.എം.സി.സി ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ലേഡീസ് വിങ്ങിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തനോദ്ഘാടനത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ ബഹ്‌റൈനിലെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം ജില്ല പഞ്ചായത്ത്‌ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ്‌ അഡ്വ. എ.പി. സ്മിജിക്ക് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ വെച്ച് സ്വീകരണം നൽകി. കെ.എം.സി.സി ബഹ്‌റൈൻ വനിത വിങ് കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികളുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് സ്വീകരിച്ചത്.

    വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച കെ.എം.സി.സി സയ്യിദ് ഹൈദരലി ശിഹാബ് തങ്ങൾ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽവെച്ച് നടക്കുന്ന വനിത വിങ് സംഗമത്തിൽ മുഖ്യാഥിതിയായി പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതിനു വേണ്ടിയാണ് സ്മിജി ആദ്യമായി ബഹ്‌റൈനിലെത്തിയത്.

    TAGS:ReceptionBaharinManama news
