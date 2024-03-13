Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    13 March 2024 6:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    13 March 2024 6:21 AM GMT

    നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ച്ച്​ മ​ത്സ്യം ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി: 27 ക​മ്പ​നി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി

    നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ച്ച്​ മ​ത്സ്യം ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി: 27 ക​മ്പ​നി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി
    മ​നാ​മ: നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ച്ച്​ മ​ത്സ്യം ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി ചെ​യ്​​ത കേ​സി​ൽ 27 ക​മ്പ​നി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി. ബ​ന്ധ​​പ്പെ​ട്ട കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​നു​മ​തി​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ മ​ത്സ്യം ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി ചെ​യ്​​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ പ​രാ​തി. നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ന​ത്തി​ന്​ കൂ​ട്ടു​നി​ന്ന ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്​​ഥ​രെ​യും ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്​​തു. പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക്​ പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    News Summary - Action against 27 companies for illegal importation of fish
