Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 4:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 4:28 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി; ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക്​ രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    accident
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മ​നാ​മ: മൂ​ന്നു​ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​മൂ​ലം മ​നാ​മ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ശൈ​ഖ്​ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക്​ രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:accidentBahrain News
    News Summary - Accident in manama
