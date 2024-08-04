Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഇ​സ ടൗ​ണി​ൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 2:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 2:31 AM GMT

    ഇ​സ ടൗ​ണി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    accident
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​സ ടൗ​ണി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഖു​ദ്‌​സ് അ​വ​ന്യൂ​വി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. വാ​ഹ​നം മ​ര​ത്തി​ലി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. തു​ട​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:AccidentBahrain News
    News Summary - accident in Isa town
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick